Abhishek Bachchan has put an end to the rumours of separation with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After the duo made a joint appearance at an event, a video of Abhishek commenting on having a second child with Aishwarya, has taken over the internet. Jr Bachchan recently appeared as a guest on Riteish Deshmukh's chat show, Case Toh Banta Hai.

Ritiesh grills Abhisek

It was on the show that Abhishek was grilled about the possibility of having a second child. Riteish teased the actor and asked how the name of everyone in his family starts with the letter – A. "Amitabhji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, aur aap (and you) Abhishek. Yeh saare 'A' letter se shuru hote hain. (All these letters start with A). Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya (What wrong have Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan done?)" he asked.

The fun banter

To this, the I Want To Talk actor said, "This, you'll have to ask them. But I think this has become a tradition in our house. Abhishek, Aaradhya..."

However, Ritiesh further prodded AB Jr and said, "Aaradhya ke baad (After Aaradhya?)" To this, Abhishek said, "Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na (Now we'll see after the next generation comes)."

However, Deshmukh was not in a mood to stop and further prodded, "Who will wait that much? Like Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons), Abhishek, Aaradhya..." This left Abhishek blushing and he asked the Housefull actor to be mindful of his age. "Umar ka lihaaz kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon (Respect your elders Riteish, I am older to you)."

However, the whole interaction between the two is enough to put an end to all the speculations and rumours around the power couple heading for splitsville.