Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is paparazzi's one of the favourites, and now a video has come up that shows why she is so adorable.

Aaradhya along with Aishwarya and daddy Abhishek Bachchan attended Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding on Saturday. While she looked like a doll in a pink dress, it is her expressions during a photo session that stole the show.

A video shows, Aaradhya while posing with Aishwarya and Abhishek for shutterbugs, rolling her eyes repeatedly from one side to another. With a cute smile on her face, she is seen looking from left to right and right to left as the camera persons kept asking the trio to look towards different sides.

It actually appeared like Aaradhya was trolling the paparazzi with her cuteness. The little girl is just seven years old, but she has certainly learned the art of handling shutterbugs with absolute ease.

Akash and Shloka's ultra luxurious wedding was the hot topic on Saturday. it was attended by almost all the big celebrities from not just Bollywood but also from other fields of work. It was undoubtedly one of the most expensive Indian weddings of all times.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and almost all other big celebs from the industry graced the event with their presence.

Watch the video of cute Aaradhya trolling the shutterbugs: