The wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta took place on Saturday, March 9, amid much pomp and show. In attendance were Bollywood's biggest superstars including Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Kha, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, and many more.

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google, also attended the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, as also eminent guests like Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata, and former Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Ban-ki Moon, former Secretary General of the United Nations, and Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih.

Cricketers seen were Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and daughter, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, and Yuvraj Singh. South superstar Rajinikanth was spotted with younger daughter Soundarya and her husband at the Ambani celebration.

The wedding extravaganza of the son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has been the talk of the town ever since Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding was held at the newly built Jio World Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

In December 2018, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal. Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé had performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani, and in attendance were guests like American politician Hillary Clinton and a host of Indian celebrities including that from Bollywood.

Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash was held at St. Moritz, Switzerland (no less!) where the performers included Coldplay's Chris Martin and the band The Chainsmokers.

Take a look at some pictures and videos of the celebrities and the young couple from Instagram, the social networking site on which the hashtag #AkuStoletheShlo has been trending in connection with the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding.

