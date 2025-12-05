Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are inseparable every time she attends a film festival or a red-carpet event. The mother-daughter duo not only get seen hand-in-hand but also turn out to be each others' biggest cheerleaders. For a while now social media has asked why the Bachchan girl accompanies her mother to every such event. And now, Aishwarya has answered!

Aishwarya revealed that when Aaradhya was a little girl, she was into fairy tales. And that is how it all started for her. For Aaradhya, her mamma getting ready in huge gowns seemed like a part of dress up in a fairy tale. The beauty queen also tried to bring Aaradhya's fairy tale world into motion with getting her dressed too.

Never to get her photographed

Aishwarya said that for her it was never about making Aaradhya wear gowns to get her photographed. "It wasn't about, 'Now let's put Aaradhya in a gown because she's going to get photographed'. No. For me, it's a little girl, a little girl who's reading or viewing fairy tale stories, right? So, for me, it was the fun of playing dress up because why is Mama dressing up in these gowns?" the former beauty queen said.

Playing dress up

"She's suddenly seeing a mother dressed in a gown with hair done. So, I was like, 'We're playing fairy tale. We're playing dress up'. So I would take the trouble to get a dress made at home in India itself and pack that all in," the former Miss World added.

Talking about Aaradhya's viral red-carpet moment, the Bachchan bahu said that it was a real mother-daughter moment. "It was just one of those incidental days that she walked out with me because she was still holding my hand and I wouldn't let go obviously because she was enjoying it. You keep it real. We continued coming down and then I was like, 'Uh-oh, now we're already out here,' and there she is and she's like, 'Mama,' and she's twirling. I'm like okay, and then all these moments go viral whereas actually it was just Mama and daughter having their real moment," she shared.