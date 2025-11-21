Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram profile is a treasure trove of candid family moments. She often shares pictures with her daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek Bachchan, and her late father. Every year, she makes it a point to pay a heartfelt tribute to her father, Krishnaraj Rai, on his birth anniversary, along with Aaradhya.

On Thursday evening, Aishwarya shared a series of throwback pictures of her late father with Aaradhya. In the photos, a young Aaradhya is seen being held by her grandfather, while Aishwarya poses with them.

In one of the pictures, Aaradhya looks adorable in a red frock and hairband. Other photos show Aishwarya and Aaradhya dressed in white traditional outfits, praying with folded hands in front of Krishnaraj Rai's portrait.

In the caption, Aishwarya penned a sweet and emotional note that read, "Happy Birthday, dearest Daddy-Ajjaaa, our Guardian Angel. Love you eternally. Thanking you for ALL your infinite love and blessings as our Aaradhya turned 14."

She also thanked everyone for showering love and blessings on Aaradhya, who turned 14 on November 16.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Aishwarya sharing these throwback photos and remembering her father on his birth anniversary. Many pointed out that she rarely wishes her in-laws, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, and mostly posts tributes for her own parents.

A closer look at Aishwarya's Instagram profile shows that it has been years since she publicly celebrated her in-laws along with Aaradhya and Abhishek. The reported rift within the Bachchan family appears to have intensified, as Aishwarya is seen celebrating only her parents' anniversaries and birthdays on social media.

Needless to say, she remains deeply devoted to her daughter. Aishwarya's last family photo featuring Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aaradhya and herself dates back to 2021.

On Wednesday, the actor attended the centenary celebrations of the late spiritual guru Shri Sathya Sai Baba. On the occasion, she spoke about her association with the guru, as she graced the event in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress was seen touching the feet of PM Modi.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. For the film, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. The epic historical action drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, was released in 2023.