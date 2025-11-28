Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the one to beat around the bush when it comes to voicing opinions on social issues. So, it didn't come as a surprise when the Bachchan lady addressed street harassment in a new, powerful video. In line with L'Oreal Paris' Stand Up training program, Aishwarya spoke about how one should not just tolerate or ignore street harassment. "How do you deal with street harassment?" she asks in the video.

Then with a firm tone and gazing eye contact, the former beauty queen urges people to look at the harasser directly into the eye. She adds not to let anyone blame one's dress or lipstick for such incidents. She urged women not to compromise on their worth or to self-doubt.

Aishwarya's firm message

"Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist—my body, my worth. Never compromise your worth," she speaks with conviction in the video.

"Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault," Aishwarya further adds.

The video resonated with social media users and quickly gained momentum. "A powerful reminder and important message for young girls and women everywhere," a user commented.

Social media reactions

"Street harassment is so real and not spoken about enough. Love this," another user commented.

"It is sad that we are still struggling for the basics," read a comment.

"Every "Voice" has its own power," another comment read.

"All our kids need this advice and must carry this message on their hearts," one more of the comments read.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with Abhishek Bachchan at the prayer meet of Dharmendra last night in Mumbai. The diva avoided paparazzi and looked emotional in whatever little video of her was captured.