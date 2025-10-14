Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has dominated social media with her pictures from Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya was walking the ramp for a renowned makeup brand and made waves with her style and glamour on the ramp. The former Miss World took to social media to share pictures from the fashion event and dominated our social media feeds with her stunning pictures.

Aishwarya's post came soon after Abhishek Bachchan was awarded the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor category for 'I Want to Talk.' Abhishek thanked Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the 70th Filmfare Awards after bagging the award. The Bachchan bahu's post came soon after Abhishek won the award. She wore a black sherwani-inspired outfit designed by Manish Malhotra for the gala event.

Social media reactions

From Bollywood celebs to her fans and followers, no one could get over Aishwarya's aura and elegance at the event. Let's take a look at some of the comments.

"God crafted her with precision and love, piece by piece! She excels in every way. A divine creation, blessed in every aspect," a social media user praised Aish.

"Years have passed, yet no female icon has ever come close to your blend of beauty and brilliance. You've set a standard that's simply unmatched graceful, confident, and powerful in every way. Watching you grow, inspire, and conquer with such class makes me so proud to be your fan. Keep shining and slaying, queen, because no one does it like you," another social media user commented.

"You all have no idea how much beauty and intelligence she embodies and the way she's represented India with such grace and power over the years is truly unmatched," read a comment.

"Timeless aura," another comment read.

Abhishek thanks Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan had thanked Aishwarya for letting him go out to follow his dreams. Junior Bachchan got emotional and said that they are the reason he stands with the award.

"This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today," AB Jr said in an interview.