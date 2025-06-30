Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have maintained their silence on the rumours of their separation for several years now. Despite the speculations and conspiracy theories around their family dynamics and divorce picking up pace in the last few years; the Bachchan couple never tried to clarify or deny any of what was said.

Up until now! Abhishek Bachchan recently responded to the news of his separation with Aishwarya and called it "upsetting". Junior Bachchan further said that he is answerable to people, which those writing the news are not. He also said that the reports never used to affect him earlier, but now they do.

No point in clarification

"Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to," he told ETimes.

"People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved," he added.

Dares trolls to say it to face

Abhishek also said that he is ready to take the criticism or the judgment if the people have the guts to actually come to his face and say it. He said that he would respect the person and whatever statement they make, if they dare to come and say it to his face.

"If you're going to say it on the internet, I dare you to come say it to me on my face. That person clearly will never have the guts to come and tell me this on my face. If someone comes and tells me things on my face, then I will feel they have conviction. I will respect that."