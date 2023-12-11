The speculations around all not being well in the Bachchan household doesn't seem to be dying anytime soon. A few days after Abhishek Bachchan was spotted without a wedding ring, netizens have found another picture of Aishwarya without her wedding ring. It was at one of the events that netizens spotted Abhishek Bachchan without his wedding ring.

Aishwarya spotted without wedding ring

A few days after that, Aishwarya was spotted at the Archies premiere without a wedding ring. The whole Bachchan clan had come to the event to cheer for Agastya Nanda. Aishwarya was accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan. On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan was accompanied by Big B, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli.

Jaya didn't seem to be mingling or posing with Aishwarya and neither did Shweta. It was here that netizens spotted the former beauty queen without her wedding ring. This left people on social media again discussing whether things have taken the worst turn between the Bachchan couple or have the two of them already separated and just maintaining a façade for the world. However, we dug deeper and found that earlier too there have been numerous instances over the years where Aishwarya stepped out without her wedding ring.

Big B's cryptic post

Amid all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic post. "T 4854 - everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do." The controversy around the Bachchan family seems quite shocking as Jaya Bachchan has always expressed her fondness for Aishwarya up until recently.

"She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her pushing herself. I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind. She's quiet and she listens and she's taking it all in," Jaya Bachchan had once said in a video byte on Koffee with Karan for daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

Jaya heaped praise on Aishwarya

"Today I'm going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful, lovely girl, who has great values, has great dignity and a lovely smile. Welcome you to the family. I love you," Jaya had said in an interview leaving Aishwarya in tears. Until two years back, the Bachchan family was spotted together hosting the Diwali bash where Aishwarya, Jaya and the entire Bachchan clan was spotted welcoming guests together.

The recent speculations were further fueled when Shweta Nanda didn't mention Aishwarya in her encouraging note for Navya Naveli walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. The Bachchan bahu too cropped out others from her birthday wish post for Amitabh Bachchan, leaving only Big B and Aaradhya in the pic.