Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn often makes headlines for her vacation and party pictures. The actor made heads turn on Sunday night as she attended the birthday party of Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Bhatnagar with her friends Orry, Aryan Khan and others.

However, the actor has often been targeted by trolls for her outfits as well as for being spotted at every party with her friend Orry.

Nysa addresses in Hindi at an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar

On Monday, the Gen Z star stepped out in traditional attire to support a noble cause.

Nysa was seen at an event for underprivileged students in rural Ahmednagar. According to reports, Ajay's NY Foundation has tied up with an organisation which is active in over 200 villages across India.

Ajay's daughter Nysa inaugurated the digital libraries and distributed books and sports kits to the students. In pictures doing the rounds on the internet, Nysa was seen in a yellow suit and a bindi. She interacted with the kids and also clicked pictures with them.

What did Nysa speak?

Nysa spoke about the importance of education and reading books. The internet was unhappy with the way Nysa was seen struggling to find the right words as she gave the speech in Hindi. She said, "Mujhe padhna bohot bohot pasand hai. Main har din 2-3 kitab padti thi. Aap kabhi padna bandh mat karo (I love to read. I used to read 2-3 books every day. You also don't stop reading)."

In fact, Ajay and Kajol were also trolled as their daughter Nysa found it tough to speak in Hindi.

Nysa trolled

A user wrote, "This is too funny and embarrassing. (And it is not meant to be so.) Why are Kajol and Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this? She seems unprepared. Is this their version of facing setbacks in real world? Is this meant to help in her prep? She could have answered in English."

The second one wrote, "This is me at my school function after remembering my lines last minute."

Another person commented, "Doesn't she know Hindi? Bhai aise bol rahi jaise Katrina Kaif starting mein bhi nahi bolti thi (even Katrina Kaif could speak in Hindi during her initial days better than her)."

While some came out in support of her.

A user mentioned, "Why are people giving her a hard time? At least she attempted Hindi and she was clearly nervous. She was great and like her parents, she is a beautiful person who carried herself gracefully."

What's wrong ....just because she is from privileged class makes her a easy target. At least she's decently dressed and talking of books and education and not caught in same rave pary.Her class and upbringing is clearly visible. Kuch to log kahenge.

Nysa's education

Nysa is still pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Talking about her career plans, Ajay said in an interview with Film Companion, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."