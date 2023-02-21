The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards was star-studded galore. Who's who from the film industry graced their presence. Alia Bhatt and veteran actress Rekha looked ethereal in saree. Rekha attended the event in a golden saree and Alia, was in a white saree. The two exchanged hugs and kisses and posed together for the paparazzi. On the red carpet, Rekha gave a beautiful gajra to Alia Bhatt. The two looked resplendent even on the stage when Rekha and Alia posed together.

Alia won an award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she also received her husband Ranbir Kapoor's Best Actor award for Brahmastra on his behalf.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his Kannada film Kantara. The actor took to his social media and penned a heartfelt note and dedicated his honour to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, SK Bhagavan.

Varun Dhawan too won the Critics Best Actor award for his film Bhediya.

Feels honoured and Blessed to be awarded prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Most Promising Actor (Hindi). pic.twitter.com/EeGA68fM81 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 20, 2023

Rupali Ganguly-starrrer Anupamaa won the Television Series of The Year award.

Veteran actor Rekha was honoured with an award for her 'Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry'.

Hariharan won an award for 'Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry'.

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at star kids for receiving an award.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment over star kids taking away major awards. She also claimed that the 'nepo mafia' sabotages careers of self-made people.

