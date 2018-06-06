India's leading network provider Airtel, as part of its Project Next initiative, has announced Quad-Play platform Airtel Home that allows customers to merge all their Airtel services under one roof and gain lucrative discounts.

The company claims that the Airtel Home will relieve subscribers from the hassle of remembering to pay multiple bills with different monthly cycles such as broadband, postpaid mobile plan, Digital TV service and fixed-line before the due date.

With Airtel Home, they can add all the services under one name and pay as one bill. With this, the customer is also entitled up to 10% discount on the total bill and get premium customer care support.

A key feedback we received from customers who use different services from Airtel was, why can't they have a single bill for everything as managing multiple payment dates is a very cumbersome process. Keeping in mind this feedback, we have launched the Airtel Home platform that is not just convenient but also brings more value to our customers," George Mathen, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Mathen added that since Airtel is the only integrated telecommunications service provider in the country, they have the option to combine the multiple services offered by the company onto a single digital platform.

Airtel Home is currently available as a beta version for Airtel home broadband customers in Hyderabad. The company plans to roll out the solution across India in coming weeks.

Last month, as part of the same Project Next initiative, Airtel collaborated with HMD Global Oy to offer new phones - Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco - for easy down payments and subsidised postpaid plans.

How to enroll for 'Airtel Home' in five simple steps:

Download My Airtel App and click on 'Airtel Home' banner.

[Note: Customers who do not have the app, can download it for free from the Apple or Android store]

Add your Airtel Home Broadband connection as the primary account and add all your other Airtel connections as add-on accounts (Airtel postpaid mobile, home broadband & digital TV*)

Validate the added accounts and agree to pay the unified bill of all accounts

Your Airtel Home is now created. Manage all your accounts on the My Airtel App

You will now get one bill which you can conveniently pay on the app itself with a few clicks Both summary and individual connection wise bills will be available.

