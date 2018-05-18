Leading network carrier Airtel has joined hands with e-commerce giant Amazon to offer a cash discount and lucrative data deals on many 4G smartphones in India.

Airtel subscribers planning to buy a new 4G smartphone on Amazon can claim up to Rs 2600 cash back. However, they can only redeem Rs 2000 of the cashback from Airtel over a period of 36 months and can avail the additional cashback of Rs 600 on Airtel recharges of Rs 169 through Amazon Pay platform in India.

Here's how to claim Airtel's exclusive discount offer on Amazon India:

Customers can buy an Amazon India exclusive 4G smartphone of their choice by making full down payment. Customers can view the complete device list on offer under the partnership on the e-commerce website Airtel recharges worth Rs 3,500 must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim a first refund instalment of Rs 500 Recharges of another Rs 3500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund instalment of Rs 1500 to avail a total cash back of Rs 2000 from Airtel. To redeem the cashback of Rs 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs 169 (here). The Rs 600 will be given as cash back of Rs 25 onto customer's Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24months. The Rs 169 recharge will offer unlimited voice calls (STD + Local) and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

The ownership of the 4G smartphones bought under the offer will remain with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel or Amazon India at any point to claim the cash benefit.

The Airtel-Amazon offer is valid on 65 phones from several brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo and Motorola, amongst others.

