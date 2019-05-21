Just when you think the dust is starting to settle on the fierce rivalry between Indian telcos, at least one operator comes up with an appealing offer. It is Airtel that has made it to the headlines with the show of its generosity towards prepaid users in India. By offering extra data, Airtel is luring new users and securing its existing base while keeping the competition alive in the industry.

Reliance Jio has managed to stay ahead of its rivals in terms of offering 4G data in abundance without charging a lot. The affordable packages and decent average speeds month after month has made Jio one of the fastest growing companies in the industry and gives a solid competition to Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. But Airtel's new offering could easily draw the attention of data hoggers without having to spend anything extra.

Airtel is offering 400MB additional daily data on three prepaid plans. They include recharges worth Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 499. Those who recharge their respective Airtel numbers with any of the three plans, they will get extra data every day, which mounts to GBs worth free data per month.

To break this down further, Airtel's Rs 399 plan now offers 1.4GB data per day instead of 1GB. The Rs 448 prepaid plan users get 1.9GB data per day instead of 1.5GB and the Rs 499 plan offers 2.4GB data per day instead of 2GB. In terms of validity, the Rs 448 and Rs 499 prepaid plans come with 82 days validity while Rs 399 recharge gives 84 days validity.

It's worth mentioning that the other offers in the bundle remain unaffected. So users can enjoy unlimited calling without FUP and 100 SMS per day for the duration of the recharge pack. If this is not reason enough to choose these Airtel plans, there are other benefits such as Airtel TV Premium subscription to give access to Zee5, HOOQ, 350+ live TV channels and over 10,000 movies.

Users can also avail 4G device cashback benefit, which gives Rs 2,000 cashback while buying a new phone. Finally, there's Norton Mobile Security subscription free for one year along with Wynk subscription as well. Given the mounting incidents of cyber attacks on phones, Norton's security software is a nice touch for users to browse the internet without worrying.

We checked the Airtel website for these offers, but it looks like the telco is yet to update the system. The revision of popular Airtel recharges was first reported by TelecomTalk, which is mostly accurate on such early scoops. It's only a matter of time before we start seeing the revised data allotment on Airtel websites.