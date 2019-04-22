Telcos in India created panic among mobile users when they decided to disconnect incoming calls with low balance. With that, users started looking for the best prepaid plans with incoming and outgoing calling facility to avoid disruption. For subscribers with two SIM cards, one mainly for data purposes, finding affordable calling plans can be a challenging task.

Reliance Jio offers the best data plans, and most users use Jio SIM card as a secondary one in addition to Airtel or Vodafone. So finding just voice call plans that even extend the validity of incoming calls on the primary number makes sense for many.

Most telcos offer exciting plans that fulfil various needs of subscribers, including daily high-speed data, unlimited calls and texts. Below you can find the best long-term prepaid calling plans from all major carriers in India, so you do not have to lose your primary number to temporary suspension.

Airtel

Shortly after suspending incoming calls for not maintaining a minimum balance, Airtel introduced Rs 100 and Rs 500 plans that offer lifetime incoming validity alongside 28 days outgoing validity. With the recharge Rs 100, subscribers get Rs 81.75 talk time and with Rs 500, Airtel offers Rs 420 worth talk time. Both these plans do not offer any data benefits, for which users can look at the wide range of prepaid plans at easy disposal.

Vodafone Idea

Like Airtel, Vodafone has plenty of prepaid plans to suit different needs of subscribers. For those who are more focused on calling than data, there's a new Rs 999 tariff, which gives subscribers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day and 12GB data for a period of one year. This plan is valid only in Punjab circle, but it's only a matter of time before Vodafone rolls out to other regions.

Separately, Vodafone has Rs 597 plan that gives users 10GB data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for a period of 112 days and the same plan for feature phones extends the validity to 168 days.

For a wide range of prepaid plans with unlimited calls, data and more, visit Vodafone's official website.

BSNL

Seeing the competition up to the game, BSNL also rolled out a new prepaid plan focused on voice calls. The state-run telco is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming call for a period of six months with the recharge of Rs 599.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio doesn't have a prepaid plan that focuses solely on calls. But the cheap tariffs bundle calls and data and still manages to compete with rivals. There are several long-term prepaid plans under Jio, but the best ones are for Rs 399 with 84 days validity, 1.5GB data per day and Rs 1,699 with one-year validity and 1.5GB data per day. Subscribers can look for various offers with 2GB data per day and up to 5GB data per day.