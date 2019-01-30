Airtel, earlier in the month, started severing network service for subscribers with low currency. Now, the company has brought back two discarded cost-effective tariff plans in Rs 100 and Rs 500 denomination.

The Rs 100 pack offers 81.75 worth talk time and if the consumer goes for the Rs 500 plan, they are entitled to get 420.73 worth talk time. Both the Airtel tariff plan offer lifetime validity, but the outgoing validity is for only 28 days. It can be noted that these two tariff plans do not offer any Internet data benefits, making it less compelling for prospective customers.

However, if the user has a secondary Airtel SIM, these two will come in handy, as they can receive calls for the lifetime, while they can make use of primary SIM to make calls and consume internet data.

This is will also help those with low currency subscribers on the verge of losing network support and by subscribing to these plans, they can extend the validity of that number.

Reliance Jio too offers similar time period (28 days) validity packs, but they offer more benefits. For instance, Rs 98 pack offers 2GB 4G data in addition free incoming and outgoing national calls (local & STD), 100 SMSs per day, for 28 Days.

Another one Rs 498 Reliance Jio pack offers 2GB data per day for three months (90 days) with similar aforementioned calling and SMS service.

Airtel has been making several changes to its calling and data tariff structure for the last several months to arrest the declining revenue and put up a formidable fight to the emerging player Reliance Jio. The latter has already overtaken the former in terms of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) and going by the pace of increasing subscription base, it has potential to even dethrone Vodafone Idea to become numero uno brand in a year or two.

Airtel and also Vodafone Idea have to come up with better plans to keep their user base intact or will witness a high attrition rate in coming months.