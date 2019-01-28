After launching yearly annual pre-paid data pack, popular network carrier Airtel has launched a couple more long-term tariff plans in India.

Airtel's new offering includes Rs 597 and Rs 998. They offer unlimited national calls (local and STD), 300 national SMS, which will be renewed every 28 days. Rs 597 plan comes with 6GB internet data voucher with no restrictions on usage per day but will be valid for 168 days.

On the other hand, if you choose the Rs 998 pack, you are entitled to get 12GB 4GB data with no daily restriction and validity of 336 days.

Going the benefits of the aforementioned Airtel tariff plans, it's not all compelling to subscribe them. Instead, people can go for the Airtel's yearly plan for Rs 1,699. It offers benefits such as 1GB/day, free calling (local and STD), national roaming and 100 SMSs per day. The validity is for 365 days (one year) across India.

If we break it down in terms of monthly investment, the subscriber will be paying just Rs 141 per month, which is a better deal than the aforementioned 168 and 336 days plans, but also the 80-90 days plan that cost anywhere between Rs 398 and Rs 998. Another big advantage is that users have to pay only once a year and won't receive any pesky remainder SMS about impending closure of the tariff plan.

It can be noted that the company is also offering a free subscription to Airtel TV app, which allows users to catch hundreds of live television channels, access to movies, TV shows, sports from Hotstar. HOOQ, Alt Balaji and more.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Airtel.