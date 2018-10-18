Popular network carrier Airtel in collaboration with Google has announced to offer the new Pixel 3 series in India on its official online store.

The new Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL prices start at hefty Rs 71,000 and Rs 83,000, respectively in India. But if you buy them with Airtel's postpaid plan, Google phones can be grabbed for as low as Rs 17,000 down payment with a monthly subscription of Rs 3,499 for 18 months.

You can also avail unlimited calling, free national roaming and 100 GB 4G internet service per month with rollover option.

As part of the launch offer, Airtel is giving one-year Amazon Prime Video subscription, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500, and Airtel Secure service for free. However, the offer is available only on Airtel Online store and you have to fulfil some terms of conditions related to the bank balance. [Full details below].

For those unaware, Airtel Secure plan offers free mobile repairs in case of accidental damage, doorstep pick-up and delivery, anti-virus along with malware protection, theft & web (hack attack) protection and Cloud back up with 2GB storage.

Once pre-booked, Airtel will start delivering the Pixel 3 series to customers' doorstep from November 3.

Offers Pixel 3 (64 GB) Pixel 3 XL (64 GB) Pixel 3 XL (128 GB) Original MRP Rs 71,000 Rs 83,000 Rs 92,000 Down Payment Rs. 17,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 29,000 EMI including Postpaid Plan (18 months) Rs. 3499 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,999 Data Benefit with rollover 100 GB 100 GB 100 GB Calling Benefits Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Bundled benefits 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and Airtel Secure 1 year Amazon Prime membership, free Netflix subscription for three months worth Rs 1500 and Airtel Secure

Here's how to get yourself a Google Pixel 3 series on Airtel Online store:

Step 1: Go to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device of your choice

Step 2: Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals

Step 3: Make the down payment for the phone

Step 4: The device will be delivered to your preferred location/address

Google Pixel 3 series: All you need to know

Except for the size, front screen design and battery capacity, the rest of the attributes remains the same for both the devices.

The Pixel 3 flaunts a smaller 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED screen and come with 2,915 cell capacity. Whereas the Pixel 3 XL, as the name suggests, flaunts a huge 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display having a notch on top and a 3,430mAh battery.

Both the Pixel phones come with dual-tone glass cover on the back. Most part of the devices have textured finish and at the top, they have smooth glass and a single lens camera. Google confirmed to have used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back panel with a sturdy aluminium frame around the edges. They also come with IP68 ratings, meaning the phones can survive submerged for close to 2 meters underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Inside, Pixel 3 series comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date.

Like the Pixel 2 and iteration before that, the highlight of the Pixel 3 series is the photography hardware. On the front, they feature two 8MP shooters, one with F1.8 aperture and another with F2.2 aperture.

On the back, they house 12.2MP (with F1.8 aperture) single lens snapper backed by Google state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera software. Some interesting modes include-- Top Shot, which uses AI to help the user capture the perfect photo every time. When you take a motion photo, it captures alternate shots in HDR+, then recommends the best one—even if it's not exactly when you hit the shutter, looking for those where everyone is smiling, with eyes open, and facing the camera.

Another notable feature is the Super Res Zoom, which uses a computational photography technique, traditionally used for astronomy and scientific imaging, that produces sharp details when you zoom. No other brand boasts this and will definitely set the new benchmark for the camera-oriented phone in the industry.

Night Sight mode, which will soon be coming to the Pixel 3 series via software update, will enable users to take bright, detailed, colourful shots in a low-light environment such as the campfire, in a moonlit forest, or a selfie at a dimly-lit club.

Google promises that Pixel 3 series' front dual-camera with Group Selfie mode, will give 184% wide-angle coverage more than normal selfies.

The new Pixel phones also come with Photobooth mode that uses AI to recognize that when they're smiling or making a funny expression, and ready for a selfie. It snaps the photo on its own so that you don't need to reach for the shutter button—a good option for candids.

Google has also incorporated improved Portrait Mode, which allows changing the blurriness of the background or changes the part of the picture in focus, after taking the photo. Google Photos can also make the subject of the photo pop by leaving them in colour while changing the background to black and white.

Key specifications of Google Pixel 3 series:

Models Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3 Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density:523 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support 5.5-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 443 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU RAM 4GB DDR4X 4GB DDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Camera Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (autofocus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (autofocus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Battery 3,430mAh with fast charging and wireless charging 2,915mAh with fast charging and wireless charging Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 184g 148g Colours Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Price (in India) 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 83, 000

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 92,000 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 71,000

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 80,000

