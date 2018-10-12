Google's latest Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL broke covers earlier on October 9 in New York. Now, the new Android flagship phones are available for pre-order in India.

The new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be pre-booked exclusively on Flipkart (online only) and retail stores such as Reliance Digital, Tata-owned Croma and other leading stores across India. Both the devices will be available for off-the-shelf purchase both online and brick-and-mortar shops from November 1.

Depending on the storage options, Google Pixel 3 series costs anywhere between Rs 71,000 to Rs 93,000 in India [full price details below].

In Flipkart, Pixel 3 series owners are entitled to get up to Rs 20,000 cash back via exchange deal and an additional 10 per cent discount if they buy them through HDFC card or 5 per cent via Axis Buzz card.

Except for the size, front screen design and battery capacity, the rest of the attributes remains the same for both the devices.

Pixel 3 sports a smaller 5.5-inch full HD+ OLED screen and come with 2,915 cell capacity. Whereas Pixel 3 XL, as the name suggests, flaunts a huge 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display having a notch on top and a 3,430mAh battery.

Both the Pixel phones come with dual-tone glass cover on the back. Most parts of the devices have textured finish and at the top, they have smooth glass and a single lens camera.

Google has confirmed to have used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on both front and the back panel with a sturdy aluminium frame around the edges. They also come with IP68 ratings, meaning the phones can survive submerged for close to 2 meters underwater for up to 30 minutes.

Inside, Pixel 3 series comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, Android Pie OS and Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date.

Like the Pixel 2 and iteration before that, the highlight of the Pixel 3 series is the photography hardware. On the front, they feature two 8MP shooters, one with F1.8 aperture and another with F2.2 aperture.

On the back, they house 12.2MP (with F1.8 aperture) single lens snapper backed by Google state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered camera software. Some interesting modes include-- Top Shot, which uses AI to help the user capture the perfect photo every time.

When you take a motion photo, it captures alternate shots in HDR+, then recommends the best one—even if it's not exactly when you hit the shutter, looking for those where everyone is smiling, with eyes open, and facing the camera.

Another notable feature is the Super-Res Zoom, which uses a computational photography technique, traditionally used for astronomy and scientific imaging, that produces sharp details when you zoom. No other brand boasts this and will definitely set the new benchmark for the camera-oriented phone in the industry.

Night Sight mode, which will soon be coming to the Pixel 3 series via software update, will enable users to take bright, detailed, colourful shots in low-light environments such as the campfire, in a moonlit forest, or a selfie at the dimly-lit club.

Google promises that Pixel 3 series' front dual-camera with Group Selfie mode, will give 184% wide-angle coverage more than normal selfies.

The new Pixel phones also come with Photobooth mode that uses AI to recognize that when they're smiling or making a funny expression, and ready for a selfie. It snaps the photo on its own so that you don't need to reach for the shutter button—a good option for candids.

Google has also incorporated improved Portrait Mode, which allows changing the blurriness of the background or changes the part of the picture in focus, after taking the photo. Google Photos can also make the subject of the photo pop by leaving them in colour while changing the background to black and white.

Key specifications of Google Pixel 3 series:

Models Pixel 3 XL Pixel 3 Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18.5:9

Pixel density:523 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support 5.5-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection Aspect ratio: 18:9

Pixel density: 443 ppi (pixels per inch)

HDR support OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core with Adreno 630 GPU RAM 4GB DDR4X 4GB DDR4X Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Camera Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (autofocus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Main: 12.2MP camera with LED flash, 1.4µm pixel size, F/1.8 aperture, 76-degree Field Of View (FOV), Dual PD autofocus, Optical Image Stabilisation, Electronic Image Stabilisation, 4K video recording at up 30 fps, 720p HD up to 240 fps, Spectral+ flicker sensor

Front: 8MP (autofocus with F1.8 aperture, 75-degree FOV)+ 8MP (with fixed focus, F2.2 aperture, 97-degree FOV) with full HD 1080p video recording up to 30 fps Battery 3,430mAh with fast charging and wireless charging 2,915mAh with fast charging and wireless charging Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector IP68 ratings, fingerprint sensor, Active Edge, Single SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11ac 2x2MIMO-2.4GHz/5GHz) Type C USB Gen 1, Near Field Communication (NFC), stereo front-facing speakers, 3 microphones, Google Pixel USB-C earbuds, Type C-to-3.5mm connector Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 184g 148g Colours Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Simply black, Clearly white and Not pink Price (in India) 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 83, 000

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 92,000 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 71,000

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage: Rs 80,000

