In a recent incident that sent shockwaves through the city of Bengaluru, a bomb threat was reported at the Kempegowda International Airport. The threat, which was later declared a hoax, led to a high alert status at the airport, with authorities swiftly responding to ensure the safety of the public.

On the morning of May 29, 2024, a staffer discovered a chilling message written on the mirror of a restroom in the Alfa-3 building within the airport premises. The message ominously stated that the administration and staff buildings would be blown off in 25 minutes. The staffer, demonstrating commendable presence of mind, immediately informed the authorities about the threat.

The response from the authorities was swift and decisive. The bomb disposal squad, along with personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), rushed to the scene and initiated a thorough search operation.

The entire airport premises were combed meticulously, with every nook and corner checked for potential threats. The seriousness with which the authorities treated the threat is a testament to their commitment to ensuring the safety of the public.

After an exhaustive search, the threat was declared a hoax. The airport, which had been in a state of high alert, breathed a collective sigh of relief. However, the incident had already caused a significant disruption, with the authorities intensifying checks at the airport premises.

The Kempegowda International Airport police have registered a case regarding the incident and have launched an investigation. Preliminary investigations have suggested the role of an insider in the development. The fact that the threat message was specifically placed within the airport premises, likely requiring prior knowledge of the area to avoid immediate detection, points towards the involvement of an insider.

This incident is reminiscent of a similar event that occurred at an airport in Hyderabad in August 2023. A bomb threat was reported, leading to a high alert status at the airport. However, just like the recent incident in Bengaluru, the threat in Hyderabad turned out to be a hoax. These incidents highlight the need for stringent security measures at airports and the importance of maintaining vigilance at all times.

While the incident at the Kempegowda International Airport turned out to be a hoax, it serves as a stark reminder of the threats that public spaces like airports face. It underscores the importance of maintaining high levels of security and the need for swift and decisive action in the face of potential threats.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge regarding the incident. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to uncover the truth behind the hoax.