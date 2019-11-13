Apple AirPods Pro, which were launched last month, have finally made it to India, going on sale in the country via authorised Apple resellers. The truly-wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling will also be available online via Amazon and Flipkart soon. While AirPods Pro are the latest addition to the company's wireless earphone line-up, they do not replace the existing models.

AirPods Pro are available in India for Rs 24,900 and they come with wireless charging case. The AirPods (second-gen) continue to sell in the country for Rs 14,900 if you choose the standard charging case and Rs 18,900 for the wireless charging case. A standalone charging case costs Rs 7,500.

If you're worried you'll lose one of the earbuds, the replacing cost in the US is $89. We've reached out to Apple for the cost of replacing a single AirPods Pro earbud and we'll update once we hear back. Since Apple doesn't offer AppleCare+ for headphones in India, it could be expensive to repair your damaged AirPods Pro. We will update this article with other costs related to AirPods Pro in India.

AirPods Pro inspired a lot of memes but they certainly outlived the social media buzz and became the next-big-thing in Apple's product lineup. The biggest highlight of the AirPods Pro was the Active Noise Cancellation feature, which shuts the external sound to give users an immersive audio experience.

AirPods Pro come with two microphones along with advanced software to provide the best ANC effect. One microphone faces outward and minimises background noise and the second microphone faces the ear to eliminate remaining noises. The noise cancellation is continuously adjusted at 200 times per second for immersive sound. As a result, users get a rich audio experience like you would from over-ear headphones.

Apple has also introduced new gestures to make it easier for users to interact with the new features in the AirPods Pro. The force sensor on the step of the AirPods Pro lets you switch between ANC and transparency mode with a long press. The transparency mode basically disables ANC to listen to your ambience without having to take out the earbuds or stop listening to music. The new AirPods also support the standard gestures for play, pause, skip forward or back and activate Siri.

AirPods Pro are guaranteed to offer the perfect fit without compromising on the comfort even while wearing for long hours. There's a vent system to equalise pressure, which makes you feel like you're not wearing any earphones.

AirPods Pro are powered by Apple's proprietary H1 chipset, which has 10 audio cores, low audio processing latency for real-time noise cancellation and powers everything from Siri to audio. The AirPods are equipped with low-distortion speaker driver for powerful bass, an efficient HDR amplifier for clear sound and extended battery life and an amplifier to control listening levels. There are other useful sensors, which include motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer, dual optical sensors and Adaptive EQ.

AirPods Pro have IPX4 certification for sweat and water resistance and the redesigned mesh microphone port improves call quality in windy situations. If you're wondering what's the battery like in the AirPods Pro, Apple claims up to 24 hours with multiple charges via the wireless charging case. On a single charge, the AirPods Pro can go up to 5 hours and five minutes of charging gives one hour of listening time.