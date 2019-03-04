Apple released first-ever truly-wireless earphones dubbed as AirPods in 2016 and has since refused to upgrade the popular iPhone accessory. But that hasn't been a reason to worry for Apple as AirPods became a huge hit among consumers, search rate spiked 500 percent YoY and became the second-best selling Apple product within two years. The legacy of AirPods will continue as Apple is expected to launch AirPods 2 soon.

As search interest for AirPods surges, fans refuse to stay curious about the upcoming AirPods 2. While several leaks and rumours have pointed out to some breakthrough technologies embrace the tiny earpieces, a new report suggests what could possibly be one of the best features ever.

If the rumours are true, AirPods 2 will set the bar extremely high for rivals, including brands like Sony, Bose, Google, Samsung and others who make truly wireless earphones.

According to XDA writer and TV host Max Weinbach, AirPods 2 will not only have wireless charging support, but the charging speed will also be nothing like we've seen before. According to him, the AirPods 2 and its charging case will "VERY fast," boosting power from 0 to 100 percent in a matter of 15 minutes.

But the tipster suggests people will have to compromise on the size and weight of the AirPods 2 charging case, which will be "bigger in one direction and heavier." But that's something worth living with for the benefit it offers.

Although, Apple hasn't outright confirmed it, reports strongly suggest the AirPods 2 will launch on March 25 and the buds could go on sale as early as March 29. Alongside AirPods 2, Apple is also expected to launch the long-rumoured AirPower multi-device wireless charger. With both devices going on sale no later than March-end, owners of Apple wireless products will find the right accessories that will well be worth the buck.

This isn't the first time we're hearing about AirPods 2. Previous reports suggested that the AirPods successor will bag plenty of features that will change the way you look at earphones. Some patent filings hinted at heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth 5.0, apt for mobile gaming, active noise cancelling and improved battery life. The AirPods 2 are also expected to come in much-demanded black shade and a significant design overhaul. Finally, the AirPods 2 are expected to be priced around $200.

