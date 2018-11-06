Apple hosted two major events this year, in September and October, to launch new iPhones, MacBooks and iPads, but we did not hear a thing about the latest-gen AirPods despite rumours hinting at their imminent release. Apple may not have revealed any plans to launch the AirPods 2, there's evidence suggesting that the truly-wireless earphones might be coming sooner than thought.

According to one report by MySmartPrice, the second-generation AirPods have received the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification, which suggests the imminent arrival of AirPods 2. This is exciting news for Apple users as the company did not launch an upgrade to its truly-wireless earphones since 2016.

Speaking of upgrades, the AirPods 2 are likely to be a massive overhaul compared to the current model. As reported by Patently Apple, the iPhone-maker has filed a patent in Europe and Hong Kong on November 2, which highlights the key features of the upcoming earphones.

Apple's latest patent reveals three new classes, 10, 14 and 28, which cover a wide range of features. The class 10 covers sensors to track wearer's biometric data, body movement, heart rate and burned calories. The class 14 translates to better compatibility between Apple Watch and AirPods and finally class 28 refers to games and playthings.

To recall, Apple's original AirPods only had International Class 09 for sound recording, audio components, earphones and headphones. The patent filing for the latest AirPods 2 clearly suggests a significant upgrade from monitoring your heart rate to better use-case while mobile gaming with Bluetooth 5.0.

But with so many sensors and features, there's logical reason to doubt the battery life of the new AirPods. But reports suggest improved battery life and better range of operation in the AirPods 2. Interestingly, the new AirPods will also support active noise cancelling; allowing users to get crystal clear audio when plugged in.

As for the release, some rumours are suggesting a 2019 timeline. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the AirPods 2 won't arrive until next year. It looks like we have a few more months to go before witnessing the launch of the new AirPods. Stay tuned for updates.