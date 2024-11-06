In a significant development in the Indian aviation industry, national carrier Air India announced that flights operated by Vistara will start using the flight code 'AI2' after the merger of the two airlines next month. This move comes as part of the integration process between the two airlines, which is set to culminate on November 12. The merger involves Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, and Air India. The Tata Group-owned airline has assured that despite the integration, the Vistara experience will remain the same.

This means that Vistara aircraft, crew, and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com. To facilitate a smooth transition, Air India has deployed additional resources across touch points in India and is working closely with partner airports. The airline has set up help desk kiosks at the curbside, before terminal entry at hubs and metro city airports. Customer support staff wearing How may I assist you? Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts have been deployed for support.

Preparations for a smooth transition

The airline is also working with airport security to guide customers with old Vistara tickets to the nearest help desk or to Air India customer support staff. In due course, Vistara airport ticketing offices and check-in terminals will become that of Air India. Customers have been advised that for Vistara flights under code AI2, they should select Air India for check-in starting 12-Nov-2024. Internationally, customer support staff wearing How may I assist you? Air India x Vistara branded t-shirts will be available for support. Directions and information for customers will be placed near check-in desks at all relevant airports.

The merger is expected to impact around 115,000 passengers. However, both airlines have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff. In parallel, Air India's narrow-body fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors and Vistara's catering now also extended to Air India. The airline has also launched a retrofit program, with the first A320neo narrow-body aircraft being sent for retrofit.

The merger also brings Singapore Airlines into the fold, acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the combined entity. This strategic partnership is expected to bolster the merged airline's position in the global aviation market, enhancing its competitive edge. In July this year, Air India said it had completed harmonising operating procedures across key functions for the four Tata Group airlines as a crucial step towards the merger. At the same time, Air India's subsidiaries, AIX Connect (formerly Air Asia) and Air India Express, have merged to form a single low-budget airline.