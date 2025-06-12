Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Thursday announced that the company will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad.

He also said that the Tata Group will cover the medical expenses of those who were injured and ensure they receive full care and support.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said: "No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured."

He added that the Tata Group would also help build a new hostel at B.J. Medical College as part of its support efforts.

"We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time," he mentioned.

Expressing his grief, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata said the tragedy has brought "immense grief to countless families".

"This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones today," he said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them during this unimaginable time."

The crash involved Air India Flight 171, which was flying from Ahmedabad to London. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane had 242 people onboard, including ten cabin crew members.

The DGCA reported that the aircraft took off from Runway 23 at 1.39 p.m. Shortly after, it sent out a MAYDAY distress signal to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), but no further communication was received after that.

The aircraft crashed just outside the airport boundary and was seen emitting thick black smoke.

The flight was being commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as the co-pilot.

(With inputs from IANS)