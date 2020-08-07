An Air India plane from Dubai to Kozhikode has crashed at the Karipur airport after skidding off during landing today. The accident happened after the flight overshot the runway and plunged into the valley 30-40 feet and broke into two pieces.

A pilot died in the accident and several others were injured, as per reports.

Political leaders across board took to social media to express grief and extend help:

Pinarayi Vijayan: Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.

Rahul Gandhi: Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Amit Shah: Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.

Rajnath Singh: Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Shocked at the news of Air India plane crash in Kozhikode. My prayers with passengers onboard the flight. Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.

V Muraleedharan: Deeply anguished to hear about the mishap in Calicut airport involving the flight from Dubai to Calicut. Was informed that the plane overshot the runway and seemingly nosedived

Alphons Kannanthanam: Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire.

Meanwhile...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about the Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation, says Kerala CMO.