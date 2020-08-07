The tragic crash of Air India Express plane at Karipur Airport on Friday has left the nation in shock. The southern Indian state, which has already been battling the floods and heavy rains, witnessed the shocking accident. The Dubai-Kozikhode flight skidded off the runway while landing, plunging 40 feet into the valley and splitting in two.

The pilot was among the dead from the crash. At least 3 others have died and 50 others injured. The plane was carrying 174 passengers and seven crew members. The injured are being taken to the nearby hospitals for emergency care.

HELPLINE NUMBERS

and relatives of those on board Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 can call the following helpline numbers for inquiries.

0495 - 2376901: Kozhikode Collector

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in Dubai has also issued helpline numbers for the kin of those who were on board the Air India Express flight.

056 546 3903

054 3090572

054 3090575

The Ministry of External Affairs has opened 24x7 helpline numbers.

1800 118 797

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

(The article will be updated with relevant information)