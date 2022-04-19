If COVID has taught us one thing, it is the importance of being financially prepared at a time of medical emergency. The toughest days may well be behind us, there is a resolved focus on healthcare on a personal level. Some companies rise above to give their employees better healthcare support and Air India is going to be one of them.

Under the new ownership of Tata Group, Air India employees, both permanent and fixed-term contract workers, will be given better medical facilities across a large network of hospitals across India. The airlines announced on Tuesday a new Group Medical Insurance Scheme, which will come into effect May 15 onwards.

New medical policy for AI employees: Details

Air India's new medical policy will cover employees with Rs 7.5 lakh per annum insured sum. This appears to be a floater and can be used for a family size of maximum seven members, which include employees, spouse, three children, two parents or parents-in-law. In case of medical emergencies, employees can also use a corporate buffer.

Air India employees will also have a dedicated helpline in case of insurance clarifications, claim processing and other related queries. A detailed insurance policy along with the network of hospitals will be shared in due course.

"With the introduction of the medical insurance policy, employees would have the necessary support at their time of need anywhere in the country," the airline said.