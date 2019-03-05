To display the patriotic ardour of India, the national carrier Air India has now declared to say "Jai Hind" after every flight announcements made by the pilot and onboard staff.

An official advisory of Air India said that this indication of patriotism should be given "with much fervour" following every announcement to be in line with the "mood of the nation", with a possible reference to the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 and the aerial strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF). This decision from the airline's management comes at a time when India is facing severe military tensions from Pakistan.

"With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ''Jai Hind'' at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour," read the statement issued by the Director of Operations of Air India, Amitabh Singh.

The new "Jai Hind" directive comes from Air India's chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani, who had issued a similar version of the directive to the pilots back in 2016. "The captain of a flight should often connect with passengers during the journey and, at the end of the first address, using the words ''Jai Hind'' would make a tremendous impact," Lohani had said in a communication to his staff in May 2016, reported PTI.