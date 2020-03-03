Air India passenger who flew on a Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 tests positive for novel coronavirus or Covid-19. The debt-laden national carrier confirmed this on Tuesday, March 3.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said, "This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus."

The airline has requested passengers to follow the government protocol regarding coronavirus.

Hyatt hotel in Delhi warns after guest tests positive

Hyatt Regency in the national capital has taken decontamination measures after reports emerged that Delhi-based man who tested positive for coronavirus had dined at the Hyatt earlier. The person who was tested positive on Monday had dined at one of the restaurants at the Hyatt on February 28.

"The man who tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi on Monday had dined at our hotel on February 28. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the guests and the employees and to make sure that the virus is not allowed to spread," India TV quoted a hotel saff as saying.

New travel advisory amid Covid-19 crisis

With the threat of Covid-19 looming large, the government has recently tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan on or before March 3. As per the revised travel advisory issued today by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

The passengers of all the international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

(With IANS inputs)