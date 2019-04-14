The sheer inconsideration of Air Asia flight ground staff appalled many after a few employees forcibly separated two minor children from their parents in the Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport saying that the parents were delaying the flight and that they had to take off immediately.

The incident took place on the morning of Saturday, April 13.

The staff had ushered in the two children, aged seven and twelve but they had to stand at the entrance of the flight since they did not have their boarding passes which were with their parents. The parents were at the gate pleading with the ground staff to either let them in or let the children go.

Shockingly, the ground staff, in a fit of rage, tore up the boarding passes of the parents Ravi and Beena Mallik, gave them their luggage and the flight took off without them, reports India Today.

The family of four were supposed to go to Bagdogra in West Bengal via the Air Asia flight i5 2392.

Speaking about the events leading to the traumatic experience, Ravi told India Today that the gates were changed and there was no way of them knowing since the Bengaluru Kempegowda Airport is a silent one.

"We did not know when the gates were changed and neither did we get any message from the airline. At 9:51, just 10 minutes before scheduled departure, we got a call from Air Asia. The woman on the other side in a matter of fact tone warned us that we will be left behind if we do not show up immediately," Ravi said.

They were at gate number 1 and had to gate number 14. They rushed but Beena had to use the restroom and the group stopped for a few minutes.

At first, the ground staff told Ravi and he and the children will be taken in the first flight and Beena would be flown separately. When he refused, the staff became hostile and sent the children through the aerobridge while Ravi and Beena were made to stand at the gate.

"I have never felt so humiliated and embarrassed in my life. My wife and I had to beg Air Asia staff to let us meet our little kids. My wife begged and cried but they didn't listen to us," said Ravi recounted his experience.

He added, "My seven-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were made to stand near the door of the aircraft. They did not get on the plane as their boarding passes were with us. Finally, they were brought back to us from some other gate."

Ravi said that his children were crying and they too were traumatized by the entire unpleasant experience. He was also upset with the attitude of the onlookers who only stared at them but did not offer to help.

When asked by India Today about the events, an Air Asia spokesperson denied everything and said that only protocol was followed. They also refused to give a statement.