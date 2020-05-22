Former and current players have come to the support of Mumbai club cricketer Aslam Shaikh, who has been battling a nerve-related illness for a while now. According to a report published in a leading daily, Shaikh has been battling against the disease for three years and lack of funds created a big problem for him.

Aslam Shaikh receives support from Cricket fraternity

"Nobody told me about Aslam's health condition. I was informed a couple of days ago and I will do my best," former MCA joint secretary PV Shetty was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, sent across a video message for Shaikh, urging the 47-year-old Mumbai cricketer to never give up.

"I will tell you one story about me about never giving up. I made by India debut in 1999 and after just one match, was dropped. I had to wait for two years to make a comeback," Sehwag was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"At that time I never lost hope, never gave up. If I had, I would have never played for India. After I made a comeback in December 2000, I played for six straight years but was once again dropped from the team in 2006-07 season. If I had given up or stopped working hard or kept thinking that I won't get another chance, then I would have never played again for the country. I again came back to the Indian team, scored another triple century and multiple double centuries. Like that, in life, you never give up," Sehwag said added.

According to the report, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer and current Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have tried to help Shaikh financially in these tough times.