A shocking video has come to light in the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing hundreds of patients swarming an OPD room at AIIMS Hospital in Patna. The video is being widely circulated on social media, drawing a serious backlash in the way the pandemic is being handled.

The patients, who are seen wearing face masks, are in close proximity with no regard to social distancing. The AIIMS OPD is crowded with patients and people simply cannot move freely. Even the doctor, who is not seen in the video, struggles to come out of the OPD room, which appeared crowded with patients.

"This is the amount of rush we are getting at room number 5, OPD, ground floor. Looking at the amount of patients here, it is a complete threat to all the doctors and staff of the hospital, including the patients," a voice in the background who identifies himself as Dr Rana Singh is heard saying.

Video draws flak; raises concerns over Bihar's health infra

Coronavirus cases in Bihar continue to rise sharply despite a 16-day lockdown in effect from Thursday. Bihar recorded 1385 new COVID-19 positive cases, of which Patna had 378. Despite having just 3.3 lakh tests done so far, the positivity rate for the virus is among the highest in the country, drawing concerns over the way the crisis is being handled.

As the new video has come to light, where hundreds of people are flouting social distancing norm while in the hospital, raises new concerns for the state capital.

Reacting to the video, Sanjay Yadav, political adviser to former Dy. CM of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav said: "Pathetic, frightening and Alarming! The health infrastructure in Bihar is dilapidated. Health care itself needs emergency treatment."

Pathetic, frightening and Alarming! The health infrastructure in Bihar is dilapidated. Health care itself needs emergency treatment. pic.twitter.com/wOJI7HhKDb — Sanjay Yadav (@sanjuydv) July 16, 2020

Here's how people reacted to the video shared on social media: