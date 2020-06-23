After a gap of three months, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to restart physical OPD services from June 25.

The out-patient clinics were shut on March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, thousands of patients visit OPD clinics every day, and a major chunk comes from various parts of the country.

According to sources in hospital administration, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria has approved the resumption of physical appointments for old/follow-up patients. These, however, will not exceed 15 per day for any department initially, and the number will be enhanced in a few days.

"In addition, requisite appointments for a limited number of new patients will also be given for those departments who wish to start physical OPD consultation. However, no appointments will be given for evening speciality clinics in the first phase of OPD reopening," said an official.

The hospital authorities said that it will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through tele-consultation before giving a physical appointment. However, if the appointment is given from the department, the departmental appointment list will have to be sent to the computer facility and the faculty OPD at least 48 hours in advance. "All heads of clinical departments in AIIMS hospital are requested to intimate this information at least 2 days in advance," added the official.