Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's niece has tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic. All the family members of the Bihar chief minister have now been put under quarantine.

Nitish Kumar's niece is reportedly admitted to AIIMS in Patna and is undergoing treatment there.

Reacting to the development, a Twitterati said that DSP Santosh Kumar, a member of Nitish Kumar's innermost security detail has also tested positive. However, the CM himself treated negative.

Covid-19 wrap in Bihar

As many as 276 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bihar on Monday (July 6), the State Health Department confirmed. With this, around 12,410 cases have been detected in the state for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 7 lakh-mark while the death toll now stands over 20,000. India is now the third worst-hit nation in the world right after the US and Brazil. 11,756,373 cases of Covid were reported globally and death toll is now 541,085. 6,752,819 people have also recovered from the deadly virus.