The issue of accepting foreign aid without the centre's permission has led to some uncertainty on the matter of KT Jaleel. Kerala's higher education minister is likely to be probed by the Union Finance Ministry.

The case is in connection to the Ramzan kits that the UAE Consulate had distributed in May, received by minister KT Jaleel.

KT Jaleel to be probed

The CPI(M) leader will be probed by the Union Finance Ministry, for accepting aid from the UAE Consulate without permission from the Centre. The issue has sparked a row in Kerala.

Jaleel himself has acknowledged the looming investigation in his recent Facebook post. The concern began after he accepted Ramzan kits from the Consulate in May. These included copies of the Quran, and food packets worth Rs 5 lakh. The kits were distributed in Malappuram.

The minister could be investigated for'protocol violation', according to Foreign Contribution (Regulation Act) or FCRA, under which Section 4.2 of the Code of Conduct for ministers says that ministers can't accept any gifts over Rs 5,000 in value, TOI reported.

On Facebook, however, in his post on Saturday, Jaleel said, "The Union Finance Ministry has decided to investigate me in connection with the Ramzan kit distributed by the UAE consulate. Ready a thousand times to face any investigation. I've already made it clear. Any agency can investigate. Whom to fear for the one who has no weight in the lap?"

Previously on July 14th, the minister had shared WhatsApp screenshots and photos from the distribution of the UAE Aid, "On 2020 May 27, the message of the UAE Council General came. The food kits that are given regular consulate during Ramadan could not be given because of lockdown. Investigated if it needs to be paid somewhere. And gave a reply to that. Evidence and documents are given below. Any investigators can come. Welcome, a thousand times."

KT Jaleel has also been under scrutiny for his links to the infamous Kerala gold smuggling case and Swapna Suresh as well.