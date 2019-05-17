Hollywood director Sohan Roy has urged the film industry to encourage new talents after his eponymous movie Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar bagged the best feature film award in Italy.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) film produced by Abhini Sohan Roy. It features 175 new faces and has bagged the Diamond Award in the Best Feature Film segment. The award will be presented at the Diamond Film Festival in Italy.

Live screening of the movie would be conducted at Villa Aversana in Italy on May 21. "Our youngsters are all set to soar high and the industry should give more importance to them," said UAE based-entrepreneur Sohan Roy.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar is the second CSR movie initiative by UAE-based Aries Group. The movie was developed from the basic thread of picturising the life of common people in a village named Aickarakkonam. The movie emphasises on the 5,000-year-old system of natural healing called 'Ayurveda' which is enjoying a major resurgence in both its native land and all over the world.

Besides the theme, the movie had utilized 100 per cent of its revenue for flood relief and rehabilitation activities in Kerala, which witnessed one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the state recently, and for the support those in the film industry, who were affected by the floods.

Produced by Abhini Sohan, Directed by Biju Majeed, the movie is in the banner of Aries Telecasting Private Limited, Project Designer, Lyrics -Sohan Roy, Story, Screenplay, Dialogue: K. Shibu Raj, Co-Production-Prabhiraj Natarajan Camera: P.C Lal Editing: Johnson Iringol Music Director: Biju Ram Production Controller- Anil Angamaly, Stills- Saji Aleena and P.R.O- A.S Dinesh.

Sohan Roy is the founder of Aries Telecasting Private Limited and had produced its first CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) movie Jalam which was accepted by the audience well. Aickarakonathe Bhishaguaranmaar was also shortlisted for Oscars.