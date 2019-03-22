Sohan Roy's Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar has been nominated for Rome Independent Prisma Awards. It has become the first Indian movie to get this rare honour.

Rome Independent Prisma Awards is a monthly award ceremony. Its winner will be declared on April 4, 2019 and awards will be distributed in 20 categories like Best Feature Film, Best Director etc. There is no need of multiple submission for film to compete in different categories. One submission is valid for all the 20 awards.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar is the only Indian movie selected for the Rome Independent Prisma Film Festival in Italy. The makers of the movie are hoping that it will win some honours in the award ceremony.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar is the second Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) movie initiative by UAE-based Aries Group. Movie develops from the basic thread of picturizing the life of common people in a village named Aickarakkonam. It emphasises on the 5,000-year-old system of natural healing called Ayurveda which is enjoying a major resurgence in both its native land and all over the world.

Besides the theme, Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar utilized 100% of its revenue for flood relief and rehabilitation activities in Kerala, which witnessed one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the state recently, and for the support those in the film industry, who were affected by the floods.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar, which features 175 new faces, is a complete family entertainer has become the year's first Indian feature movie to view for Oscar 2019 and to be nominated.

Aickarakkonathe Bhishaguaranmaar has been directed by Biju Majeed and produced by Abhini Sohan under the banner of Aries Telecasting PVT LTD. Project Designer, Lyrics -Sohan Roy Story, Screenplay, Dialogue: K. Shibu Raj, Co-Production-Prabhiraj Natarajan Camera: P.C Lal Editing: Johnson Iringol Music Director: Biju Ram Production Controller- Anil Angamaly Stills- Saji Aleena, P.R.O- A.S Dinesh.

Sohan Roy is the founder of Aries Telecasting Private Limited and had produced its first CSR movie Jalam which was accepted by the audience well. His second CSR movie Aickarakonathe Bhishaguaranmaar was also shortlisted for Oscars. He is also into making big budget movies to uplift Indian movies to Hollywood standard with his $10 billion project Indywood.