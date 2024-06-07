Dr. Rekha Bhandari, a noted Indian-American geriatric medicine specialist, was honored with Association of Indians in America (AIA) Excellence Award for her significant contributions to healthcare entrepreneurship. The award was presented at the AIA's annual fundraising gala on June 2 at Leonard's Palazzo Exquisite Banquet Hall in New York.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Bhandari said, "Today, I can say I've broken the ceiling and paved a trailblazing path for other women in healthcare to follow. I'm deeply honored to receive this award from AIA, New York Chapter, one of the oldest Indian community organizations in the U.S., founded in 1968. It's a privilege to join the ranks of previous recipients, including Nobel laureates, and to be recognized for my work in healthcare entrepreneurship."

Rekha Bhandari's career graph & recognitions

Dr. Bhandari's career spans internal medicine, geriatrics, and palliative care. She has held prominent academic leadership roles and founded Infinite Medical Management Company and Renew Wound Care Company, both of which have made significant impacts in healthcare. Speaking with New India Abroad, Dr. Bhandari emphasized the need for a robust healthcare system to support the aging Indian-American population.

"We must develop a support system to help our seniors age with dignity and quality," she said.

Previously, Dr. Bhandari was awarded the 2016 Ellis Island Medal of Honor by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO), recognizing individuals who embody America's diverse cultural heritage through significant societal contributions.

The AIA's gala also honored other distinguished individuals, including SN Sridhar for Excellence in Literature, Linguistics, and India Studies; Naveen C. Shah for Entrepreneur par Excellence; Vishal Kapur for Excellence in Cardiology-Vascular & Endovascular Medicine; and Raman Sharma for the Special Young Physician Award. AIA President Jagdish Gupta highlighted that the fundraiser's proceeds would support educational initiatives for underprivileged Indian-American students in New York.

"Supporting education for Indian-American students here in the U.S. is as crucial as helping those in India," Gupta remarked. "Our goal is to empower every student to achieve their educational potential and dreams."

The event drew attendees from the New York tri-state area, upstate New York, and neighboring states, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer serving as the distinguished guest of honor.