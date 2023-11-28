The Indian American community in the New York Metropolitan Area joined hands in a display of unity to bid a warm farewell to Consul General Randhir Jaiswal. His impending move to the Ministry of External Affairs as the spokesperson marks the end of an impactful tenure. The farewell reception, hosted by the members of Jaipur Foot USA, BRUHUD Seniors NY, and Rajasthan Association North America (RANA) at the Indian consulate in New York, blended poignant farewells with congratulations for the esteemed diplomat.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, took a moment to laud Jaiswal's exceptional contributions to enhancing consular services. The resolution of issues related to passports, visas, and OCI cards under Jaiswal's guidance was noteworthy. Achievements included establishing a zero pendency baseline, ensuring same-day issuance of passports and visas, and the efficient handling of emergency visas within an hour, even during holidays, weekends, or challenging weather conditions like New York snowstorms.

Bhandari also recognized Jaiswal's role in organizing impactful events, such as yoga sessions at Times Square on International Yoga Day and promoting millets in collaboration with Jaipur Foot USA. The success of the "Consulate at your doorstep" program, initiated nearly a decade ago, expanded its reach across 10 states under Jaiswal's leadership, including New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, and more.

Addressing the gathered community, Consul General Jaiswal extended congratulations to the Indian American community for their remarkable success in various domains. He emphasized their significant contributions to strengthening Indo-US relations and urged active engagement of Indian American youth in fostering bilateral ties, recognizing each community member as an ambassador.

Jaiswal, who assumed his role in July 2020, received accolades from the diaspora for actively facilitating the repatriation of Indian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. As he prepares for his new role, Jaiswal leaves behind a legacy of diplomatic achievements.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their unwavering support, Jaiswal acknowledged the collaborative efforts that defined his successful tenure. The event was attended by Deputy Consul General of India, Dr. Varun Jeph.

Among those in attendance were Rajasthan Foundation President & Hotelier KK Mehta, Indian Diamond and Colorstone Association (IDCA) President Shailesh Jhalani, JITO NY Chapter Chairman Rajeev Pandya, Air India's Girish Salian and Kamal Roul, office bearers & members of RANA & Jaipur Foot USA Haridas Kotewala, Kailash Jalani, Harish Thakkar, Neeta Jain, Sharad Kothari, Dr Raj and Neelam Modi and many more. The guests were welcomed by BRUHUD president Ajay Patel.

In a separate event hosted by community members Harish Thakkar and Ajay Patel in Long Island, Jaiswal reflected on his term as Consul General. He highlighted India's progress, technological advancements, and commitment to peace. Jaiswal encouraged the Indian-American community to play a pivotal role in making cricket diplomacy a success, especially with New York set to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024. He emphasized the need for economic diplomacy and collaboration to propel India's development.

India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who attended the farewell reception, lauded Jaiswal for elevating the Consul Generalship to new heights. Sandhu recognized Jaiswal's exceptional leadership during challenging times, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delighted to attend farewell reception for Consul General Randhir Jaiswal @Randhir_JK @IndiaInNewYork, organized by the ?? community and ?? friends of India in #LongIsland. pic.twitter.com/uxM1xcgI64 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) November 26, 2023

As Jaiswal embarks on his new role in Delhi, the Indian-American community bids him a fond farewell, acknowledging his significant contributions to bilateral ties and the welfare of the diaspora.