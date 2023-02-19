An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram (Flt no IX540) made an emergency landing at the airport here on Sunday morning after the flight developed a technical snag in the nose wheel of the aircraft.

All 156 passengers on board the flight are safe.

The Air India Aircraft made an emergency landing at 5.40 a.m. after the pilot contacted the air traffic control requesting for an emergency landing. The airport immediately declared an 'emergency' at the airport and made all the arrangements at the airport.

The runway was cleared for emergency landing and the flight smoothly landed at the airport, sources in the airport told IANS.

The aircraft was later towed away after all the 156 passengers embarked from it.

The airport sources told IANS that no flights were diverted due to this incident. The Director General of Civil Aviation will conduct an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)