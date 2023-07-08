Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bikaner on Saturday , Congress' 'Jawab Do Modi Ji' hoardings installed across the city has caught people's attention.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said, "This move aims to highlight people's concerns, and various discriminatory steps taken by the Centre against the state."

On the hoardings, the Congress has asked questions such as "Why didn't you declare ERCP a national project, when will you return the NPS fund of the Rajasthani employees, why didn't you declare Lampi the pandemic and why did you halt the loan waiver of farmers from nationalised banks".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the greenfield section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar corridor to the nation in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday.

Spanning over 500 km, this section runs from Jakhdawali in Hanumangarh district to village Khetlawas in Jalore district. Being built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore, the expressway will reduce travel time between the two major cities and industrial corridors.

(With inputs from IANS)