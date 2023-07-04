Encouraged by the success of the Khammam public meeting of Rahul Gandhi that has witnessed a mammoth gathering of more than three lakh people, the Telangana Congress is gearing up for another massive gathering in Mahbubnagar district.

According to sources within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to address this event sometime between July 12 and 16 in Kollapur.

The party is also set to welcome a prominent leader from the region, Jupally Krishna Rao, who recently resigned from BRS along with Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, will be joining the Congress.

Notably, Krishna Rao was a significant figure in the Congress during the tenure of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh as a minister. He previously won two elections from Kollapur but faced defeat in 2018.

Pension for senior citizens

Building on the momentum of the Khammam gathering, where Rahul Gandhi announced a pension of Rs 4,000 for senior citizens and widows, Priyanka Gandhi is expected to make further announcements on Congress promises for the poor at the upcoming public meeting.

A team of senior Congress leaders is currently collaborating with TPCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy to finalize the agenda for the event. The Telangana Congress has already revealed the Farmers and Youth Declarations, with plans for announcements concerning BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities Declarations in the works.

To ensure a resounding show of support, INC leader and State Congress In-Charge Manikrao Thakre, along with other senior leaders, will visit the venue of the public meeting this week and provide necessary instructions to the local leadership.

As anticipation builds for this significant gathering, the Telangana Congress aims to harness the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the previous event to further strengthen its position in the region.