With fun talk shows and most entertaining stories, 'Aha' has been one of the most-watched OTT platforms in Telugu. Aha has covered love stories, crime-thrillers, comedy, and action movies altogether. With a long list of upcoming movies for Dussehra and Deepavali, here are the details of the movies.

List of upcoming movies on Aha:

Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story which became a super hit is all set to be streamed on Aha soon. It is reported that Love Story is to start streaming on Aha from 22nd October. Well, this flick is considered to be one of the most awaited movies for the OTT audience who missed watching it at the theaters.

Most Eligible Bachelor

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is one of the most anticipated movies. As per the recent update, this movie is to premier on Aha. There is no official confirmation regarding the date yet.

Pushpaka Vimanam:

Anand Deverakonda and Saanve Megghana starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' is to be streamed on Aha. Directed by Damodara, this movie is touted to be a crime thriller.

Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable'

After Samantha's celebrity talk show 'Sam Jam', team Aha has come up in collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a fun-filled talk show.

Other releases on AHA:

Other movies which are slated for their OTT releases on Aha include- Manchi Rojulochaie, Lakshya, Romantic, Anubhavinchu Raja, and many more. Also, the Aha team has announced to provide unstoppable entertainment, as they have scheduled to release more than 20 movies in a time period of 90 days- Dussehra to Sankranti.