Jasmin Bhasin, who gained popularity with her role in TV show Dil Se Dil Tak where she starred opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, is in news to be part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14.

As fans eagerly await the diva's entry on the controversial show, Jasmin has impressed her fans with a jawdropping picture of her on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen posing for the cameras donning a blue denim shirt as she sits on the kitchen platform. "My cooking skills are limited to looking like fire on the kitchen counter," read the caption.

In fact, ever since the news of the Naagin 4 actress entering the show had surfaced, her number of followers reached the 2 million mark.

About Bigg Boss 14:

Meanwhile, the 14th season of the controversial show will air its premiere episode on October 3 at 9 pm. However, on weekdays (Monday to Friday), the show will air from 10:30 to 11:30pm IST.

Meanwhile, the makers have already revealed the first contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of yesteryear singer Kumar Sanu. The other participants will be announced officially during the premiere night.

Apart from Jasmin, other celebrities likely to enter include Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani, Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Rumour also has it that god woman Radhe Maa is likely to enter Salman Khan-hosted-show as well. A promo featuring a Godwoman was also released recently.

New luxuries for contestants:

There are reports that the housemates will connect with the outside world. A special area has been created for the contestants where they will be able to use electronic gadgets to make vlogs or create content for their loved ones outside.

Not just that, Salman hosted show will also make contestants enjoy the luxuries that they missed amid the lockdown like getting pampered in a spa set up inside the house or enjoy delicious meals in a restaurant set-up.

Unlike earlier, where there was a pool inside the house, this time around a sports club section will be built inside the house where inmates can enjoy swimming and utilize a fully equipped gym. Moreover, a shopping and cinema section will be part of the house as well. However, it seems that the housemates will have to earn certain luxuries of the house.