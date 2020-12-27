Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has revealed that he has no intentions to carry forward his political career. The actor made it clear that his six-year stint in politics helped him to understand that people missed him in front of the camera. Chiru also admitted that he learned a lot from his political experience.

Chiranjeevi makes his stand clear

Chiranjeevi made his political entry in 2008 when his stardom was at its peak. The actor founded the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP), as an initiative to provide social justice to the common man. In 2009, Chiranjeevi was elected as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from the Tirupati constituency.

In 2011, Chiranjeevi's PRP merged with the Indian National Congress. However, when the Indian National Congress faced a huge setback in the 2014 general elections after bifurcation of the state of Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi decided to quit politics. Soon, he played the lead role in the movie 'Khaidi No 150' which emerged as a huge hit at the box-office.

Chiranjeevi's permanent withdrawal from politics comes at a time when Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are making their grand political entry. In 2018, Kamal Haasan founded Makkal Neethi Maiam, while Rajinikanth is all set to launch his political party on December 31. As Rajinikanth continues to be in the hospital due to high blood pressure, it is still unclear whether his party will be launched as per previous plans.

Chiranjeevi's new release

Chiranjeevi fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of 'Acharya', which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and it also features his son Ram Charan in a supporting role. Kajal Agarwal is playing the role of lady lead in this film.

The filming of the movie began in January 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting was indefinitely postponed. According to the latest updates, the filming has been resumed on December 15, 2020.