Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara has established two things for the audience. Firstly, the debutant has every making of a superstar and secondly, he looks exactly like Vedang Raina and Aryan Khan. The uncanny similarity between Ahaan, Aryan and Vedang is unmissable. When Instant Bollywood shared a post comparing the two, netizens were quick to agree.

Once the realisation hits!

Many added the name of Aryan Khan in the mix too. And we can't unsee it now. Let's take a look at the comments. "I think they are the same," read a comment.

"To me they look the same," another comment read.

"Aryan, ahaan and vedang... three of them look similar," a social media user wrote.

"Both look great, but Ahaan is very talented and he proved his talent," another social media user opined.

"Ahaan, Vedang and Aryan Khan three of them look the same," a fan commented.

"How are they matching so much?" another fan asked.

"I thought they are one person," a comment read.

"Katrina and zarine were also there, aishwariya and sneha ullal...but like every set of Doppelganger, will one of their careers be over?" one more of the comments read.

"Maybe same surgeon was appointed for the surgery," asked a user.

How Ahaan bagged Saiyaara

Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan Panday landed the role in Saiyaara after Aditya Chopra pitched him. However, Mohit wasn't convinced. He told Ahaan to take him to his world and show him the real person that he is.

"We went to a nightclub, and by the end of the night, he was literally sitting on the bar - not the chair, the bar itself - and that's when I realised, this is my guy. That's the energy I needed," the director said in an interview with Instant Bollywood.