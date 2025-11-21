There is some sad news for the 'Saiyaara' fans out there! Ahaan Panday has just confirmed that he is not dating Aneet Padda. Ahaan and Aneet made their smashing debut with 'Saiyaara' and ever since then there have been rumours of the two being in a relationship. Even Karan Johar hinted at the two of them dating. But now, Ahaan has confirmed that he is "single".

Single, not dating Aneet

Ahaan said in an interview with GQ that the whole world might think that the two of them are dating but they most certainly are not. He said that Aneet is his best friend. "Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we're together, but we're not," he said.

Panday went on to add that their chemistry doesn't come from the place of romance but the shared dream and comfort they find with each other. However, he added that Aneet might not be his girlfriend but he might share this level of bond with his future partner too. "Even though she's not my girlfriend, I'll never have a bond like I have with Aneet," he said.

What brought them together

Not just this, the young star said that the two of them always believed in the Paulo Coelho quote "It's the possibility of a dream coming true that makes life interesting." And that has brought them closer but maintained that he is completely single. This comes barely a day after Karan Johar called them "Ahneet" and also went on to label them as the "IT couple".

"Well... they are not yet official, so if they are going to be, I don't know whether or not because I haven't checked," he told Sania Mirza in her podcast. He also praised the duo's performance in Mohit Suri's film and added, "Woh superstars nahin the; ab superstars ban gaye hain."