Pakistan's 10-wicket victory over India in the opening match of T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday left Indians disappointed, but the spirit of the sport was upheld as messages of support for the Indian team poured in. But there was criticism and controversy that ensued India's shocking loss in the match. Amidst all this, three civil engineering students of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus, Agra, made the headlines.

The dean of Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus in Agra Dr Dushyant Singh, on Monday, released a statement announcing the suspension of three engineering students with immediate effect. The students, two in third-year Civil Engineering and one in fourth-year Civil Engineering, allegedly shared messages celebrating Pakistan's victory in the T20 World Cup.

The students, believed to be from Kashmir, have been identified as Arsheed Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai.

"Therefore, the Hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect. Further, the committee will look into the matter and take appropriate decisions."

A complaint was also lodged at the Jagdish Pura police station in Agra against these students. Speaking on the issue, Agra SP Vikas Kumar said: "Some people posted stories on WhatsApp in favour of Pakistan after the end of the match. Some of the messages were found to be anti-India. The Jagdish Pura police was informed of the same in view of those messages. The police is currently investigating the matter."

Pro-PAK slogans cause trouble

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday registered FIRs against students of two medical colleges in Srinagar city for raising pro-Pakistan slogans on World Cup T20 victory of Pakistan over India. Police said two FIRs have been registered under the prevention of unlawful activities act (UAPA) against the students of SKIMS medical college and government medical college Srinagar.

"Students of these two colleges raised Pro-Pakistan slogans after Pakistan won the T20 World cup match against India on Sunday," police said.

In another incident, a school teacher of a renowned private school in Rajasthan's Udaipur was dismissed from service after she uploaded her WhatsApp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan against India in the recent ICC T20 tournament.

The school teacher, identified as Nafeesa Ataari, had uploaded the pro Pakistani status which said 'Jeet Gaye...we won' with a picture of a victory shot. The school is being run by Sojatia Charitable School.