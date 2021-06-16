The Congress Party has landed in an embarrassing situation after the announcement of the Sanyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM) to demonstrate on June 26 as a mark of protest against the imposition of national emergency by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

Sanyukt Kissan Morcha - an amalgam of over forty farmer unions, is spearheading the agitation against three farm laws. Morcha activists have dubbed Indira Gandhi as a "dictatorial leader", who imposed an emergency in the country by snatching democratic and fundamental rights of the people.

Congress leadership stuns into silence after Morcha's announcement

Although all opposition parties have rendered support to the agitating farmers, Congress is at the forefront of the ongoing stir. Party leaders from states like Punjab and Haryana have openly been offering all possible support of the farmers, sitting on dharna on the borders of Haryana and Delhi for the last six months.

Despite knowing that Congress is 'out of way' supporting their agitation from day one, farmers have announced to hold protest on June 26 against the imposition of emergency.

Anger among Cong workers against farmers' new move

There is a lot of resentment among the veteran Congress leaders against the announcement of the Sankyut Kissan Morcha. Some senior Congress leaders have smelt a conspiracy in the fresh announcement of farmer leaders. After supporting farmers for over six long months, Congress leaders are now finding it difficult to openly oppose the new move of the SKM.

Former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart in Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda has taken strong exception of raking up the issue of imposing emergency after 46 years. He said that ongoing farmers' agitation is purely a non-political movement.

BJP chides Congress leaders for supporting farmers

Seizing the opportunity to settle a score with arch-rivals, Haryana BJP leaders chided Congress leadership for supporting farmers - who have dubbed Indira Gandhi as dictator. BJP said it was all due to the support of Congress leaders that agitations of farmers have been dragged, so long. They said that it was all due to pressure from Congress leadership that some factions with agitating farmers are opposing dialogue.

SKM announces protest on June 26

The Sankyukt Kissan Morcha has announced to hold protests on June 26. A memorandum will also be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind. June 26 will be observed as "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day".

According to farmer leaders, on June 26, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed an emergency in the country. "Even today, the Modi government has also imposed an undeclared emergency in the country", they said.